MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: August heat with afternoon storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures heat up quickly this morning. By the afternoon, highs will be in the low 90s with heat index 100+.

Clouds build through the mid-morning hours, and the first storms pop up around midday. The rain chance increases to 40% through the afternoon. The storms will generally drift toward the Gulf of Mexico before tapering off after sunset.

Tomorrow should be quite similar with highs in the low 90s and a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms. Again, the storms push toward our coast in the evening.

Some upper level dry air limits the number of storms for the second half of the week. We have 30% chances Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It’ll be slightly warmer on those days with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The weekend forecast will be determined by a tropical wave. Extra moisture should bring rain chances up a bit. The tropical wave may develop further and be a little stronger when it gets close to Florida, but that remains uncertain at this time. Stay tuned.