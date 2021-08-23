MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: August heat in full force with storms forming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly through the morning with afternoon highs in the low 90s, which is close to average for late-August. After factoring in the humidity, it’ll feel like 100-108 for several hours, so stay hydrated.

Storms develop in the afternoon and linger through the evening, Highest rain chances will be east of I-75. Overall, today’s rain chance is 40%.

The rain chance increases slightly to 50% tomorrow afternoon. Highs will stay near 90 degrees with some extra clouds around.

We go back to 40% chances Wednesday and Thursday. Nothing out of the ordinary about this type of weather for this time of year.