MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Arctic air invading Tampa Bay with pirates this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Arctic air is currently invading into the Tampa Bay area. North winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusting into the 30s are bringing in some of the coldest air we’ve seen in several years.

Temperatures will struggle to warm into the low 50s, despite abundant sunshine this afternoon. With the gusty winds continuing, wind chills (feels like temps) will be in the 40s all day.

Tonight will be the coldest with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s Sunday morning. Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for Citrus, Hernando, and inland Pasco counties. Freeze Warnings are in effect for all of Hillsborough, Polk, highlands, Desoto, Hardee, inland Sarasota and inland Manatee counties.

After that very cold start Sunday morning, temperatures will rebound slowly Sunday afternoon into the mid 50s with abundant sunshine. Winds will be much calmer Sunday as well.

A warming trend will be in place early next week and this arctic cold snap will be rather short lived with highs back in the low 70s by Tuesday and temperatures approaching 80 by the end of the week before another cold front moves through with a few showers on Friday.

Friday’s cold front will not be as strong as this one and temperatures next weekend will remain seasonable with highs in the low 70s