MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: April Fools’ cold front is no joke

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After one last very warm and muggy day today, we’ve got a big cool down heading our way to start April.

A few inland downpours will continue to wind down this evening. Clouds will increase overnight as a potent cold front approaches. Low temperatures tonight will stay mild only dropping back to around 70 degrees.

Scattered showers are expected Thursday morning with a 30% rain chance. A gusty north wind following the cold front will prevent temperatures from warming much, if at all during the second half of the day. Most of the showers will be done by lunchtime and the cloud cover will gradually clear out from north to south during the afternoon and evening.

With mostly clear skies and a north breeze, temperatures will plummet into the upper 40s and low 50s by Friday morning. Some upper 30s are possible in northern areas and in our typical cool spots.

Easter Weekend will feature chilly mornings but lots of sunshine and comfortable afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

