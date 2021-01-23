MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another warm stretch of days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a very weak front brought some extra clouds and a few showers to get the weekend started today, we’ll get another warm up started on Sunday.

Look for more clouds and some areas of fog to develop during the overnight hours tonight. Low temperatures will stay mild only dropping back to around 60 degrees.

Clouds will linger into the early part of Sunday but cloud cover will be on the decline throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures will surge into the upper 70s.

We’ll enjoy a beautiful run of sunshine and above average warmth early next week until our next cold front gets here on Thursday with a few showers and cooler temps.