TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the 40s across much of the Tampa Bay area. Northern counties will be in the 30s again.

Wednesday will be pleasant, but cool. Temps should eventually get back up into the upper 60s, but it will be a very chilly morning. There is no chance of rain with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be milder with high temps reaching into the low 70s. The rain chances will be out of the forecast again with any rain closer to the cold front to our west.