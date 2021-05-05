MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another steamy, breezy day before a cold front arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity remains high today, especially for early May. Temperatures climb quickly to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Heat index at that time will be in near 96 degrees.

There will still be a breeze coming off the Gulf of Mexico all afternoon with a 10% chance of a stray shower or two.

It stays muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s. A few showers are possible early Thursday as a cold front slowly sinks south.

That front increases our rain chance to 30% during the day tomorrow. It will still be warm and breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

We finally get a break from the summer-like humidity. Drier and slightly cooler air arrives Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Saturday morning will feel much more refreshing and less humid.

Temperatures return to the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, and humidity builds again to start the week.