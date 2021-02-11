MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another spring-like day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for some patchy fog this morning. There is a Dense Marine Fog Advisory until 9am for areas along and just off the coast.

Temperatures climb quickly again today. Highs reach 80 degrees, which is closer to early April rather than early February. With a bit extra humidity, a few late afternoon showers may develop. Most of these will be east of I-75, but rain chance is only 10%.

It stays mild tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Another warm day expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The afternoon rain chance is slightly higher at 20%.

A stalling cold front increases the weekend rain chances to 40% Saturday and 50% Sunday. It will not rain all day, but off and on showers are possible. It stays warm with highs in the mid 70s.