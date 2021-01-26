MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another spring-like day; cold front nears

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for thick fog in spots again this morning. Be sure to drive carefully and leave plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.

Once the morning fog burns off, temperatures climb quickly through 70s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. With slightly higher humidity, it will feel a bit like spring.

We have another warmer-than-average day expected tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but a cold front arrives after sunset tomorrow. Rain chances increase overnight as the front passes.

Rain ends just after midnight. Cooler air returns for Thursday and Friday with highs only in the mid 60s.