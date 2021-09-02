MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another soggy day in Tampa before drying out some for the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely again today with rain chances increasing to a 60% early in the morning. Have the umbrellas on hand as passing showers and storms are possible at any time throughout the day.

Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon as well.

Tonight we’ll see a break in the rain before it redevelops again on Friday. Rain chances increase to a 50% Friday afternoon.

The deeper tropical moisture that’s overhead right now will push down to our south this weekend limiting the coverage of storms each day, with just a 30 to 40% chance of storms each afternoon. With the slightly drier conditions temperatures will be warmer and highs will be back in the low 90s.

Out in the tropics, Larry is still expected to be the next major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. However, it is expected to curve north before reaching the Caribbean and continue moving north, staying east of Bermuda. We’ll continue to watch it.

A tropical wave in the Western Caribbean has a very low chance of developing over the next two days before upper level winds would limit any further development.

The peak of hurricane season is September 10th. While we are halfway through hurricane season, there are still three months to go.