MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another scorcher with scattered storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The heat will be the big story again today. Try to take breaks in the A.C. and carry water with you through the day. Highs reach the low-mid 90s, but the extra humidity means the heat index will be 103-108 for several hours today.

A few showers push onshore this morning, but they will be isolated in nature. The coverage of rain increases to 40% by the afternoon. Evening storms will be pushed into central and east Florida, but not for long.

A weak front may bring some of those showers back toward our coast tonight. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

Expect another hot day Saturday with highs in the low 90s and a 40% chance of rain. Some upper-level drier air arrives Sunday, and rain chances drop to 30%.

An area of low pressure developing on Florida’s east coast helps drive that drier air in. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on that low and giving it a 30% chance of developing tropical characteristics. It should just meander around the state for the next few days.