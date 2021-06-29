MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another scorcher with late-day thunderstorms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s by lunchtime and low 90s in the afternoon. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees.

The day starts out dry, but the storms start to develop in the early afternoon and increase in coverage for the rest of the day. Rain chance is 50% this afternoon and evening. Watch for some heavy downpours at times.

The rain ends after sunset with lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow’s rain chance is slightly higher at 60%, but the pattern remains the same with most of the storms happening in the afternoon and evening.

Overall, rain chances drop slightly into the July 4th weekend. There will still be some pop-up afternoon storms, but nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year.