MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another scorcher with a few late-day storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly through the early afternoon. Highs reach the mid 90s with just a few clouds expected. Heat index values will be 105+ in many spots.

A few storms develop late this afternoon and into the evening. There’s a 30% chance of rain, but those showers happen after the hottest part of the day, so they don’t help cool it down.

The rain chance increases slightly to 40% tomorrow. The coverage of afternoon storms will be higher, and a few of the storms form earlier in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s.

Drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will limit storm coverage through the weekend. Saturday’s rain chance is 30%, and there’s just a 20% chance on Sunday. It stays hot with highs in the low to mid 90s each day.