MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another round of passing downpours today, lower rain chances this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mild and feeling muggy this morning across Tampa Bay. Temperatures will warm up pretty quickly with a mix of sun and clouds this morning. Highs will top out near 88 degrees.

Rain chances are back at a 30% this afternoon. Downpours will develop on the east coast of Florida and drift west throughout the afternoon in the same fashion they have for most of this week.

Rain chances will taper off this evening for anyone headed out to watch the Rays. By 8 p.m. we’ll have just a 20% for a passing downpour and that chance drops quickly after that.

This weekend will be a bit drier with rain chances on the downhill. Saturday will be quite summer like to start with another mild and muggy morning. A few spotty downpours are likely in the afternoon but they will not be as widespread as previous days. Rain chances are at a 20% for the afternoon. Highs will be back in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be even drier with just a 10% chance for a passing downpour. Most spots will stay dry and see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near 89 degrees.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Epsilon continues to move away from Bermuda. It will continue to weaken as it moves north but waves will create a dangerous surf and high risk for rip currents up and down the east coast of the US through tomorrow.

Another disturbance is trying to develop in the western Caribbean. The NHC gives it a 40% chance of developing over the next 5 days as it moves north over Cuba then toward South Florida and the Bahamas. We’ll continue to monitor this one but at this time it doesn’t look like a major threat.