MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another round of late-day thunderstorms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out clear and mild with typical temperatures for early September. While it is still humid, it is not excessive today.

Afternoon highs reach the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. It stays mostly dry through 2pm, and then the storms begin to develop. Most likely time for thunderstorms is after 4pm with a 50% chance.

Evening showers taper off with lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow should be similar with a sunny morning and a 50% chance of late-day downpours. Highs will be back in the low 90s. This pattern continues for Thursday as well.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene have developed, but both are expected to curve out into the open waters of the Atlantic. A tropical wave has a 40% chance of developing as it heads toward the coast of the Carolinas. Finally, another wave expected to roll off the coast of Africa has a 60% chance of developing in the next five days.