MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another round of downpours expected this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly from the upper 70s this morning to the low 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be at or just above 100 for a few hours.

Clouds begin to develop through the morning, and spotty showers pop up around midday as the sea breeze pushes in from the Gulf of Mexico.

The coverage of storms increases to 40% by the afternoon and evening. Most of the storms push east of I-75 and begin to taper off around sunset.

Tomorrow’s rain chance decreases slightly to 30% with highs back in the low 90s. An onshore wind pattern returns this weekend. The rain chance stays at 30%, but the showers will start earlier near the coast and push quickly to the east coast of Florida.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression 11 may strengthen and become Tropical Storm Josephine today, but it encounters wind shear and dry air this weekend that weaken the system significantly.