MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another round of afternoon storms before drier air arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Scattered downpours develop after 11am and increase in coverage through the afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 50%. The storms will generally push toward the coast and into the Gulf of Mexico this evening.

Before the storms form, it gets hot quickly. Afternoon highs reach the low 90s with a heat index value near 100 degrees for a few hours.

Some drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere arrives tomorrow and limits the number of storms that form. Our rain chance drops to 30% in the afternoon. It will also be hotter without the storms. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s.

The rain chances remain at 30% Friday and Saturday. A few showers form each day, but they won’t be as widespread as we’ve seen the past few days. Highs stay in the low 90s.