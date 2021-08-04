MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another rainy day; watch for flooding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Downpours continue to come from the Gulf of Mexico all day. Some heavy rain will be possible, and with a soggy ground already, watch for street flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect through the evening for Citrus and Hernando counties.

Clouds and showers help hold highs down in the mid-upper 80s. Humidity remains high even without much sunshine. Showers linger through the evening with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

The coverage of rain will be less tomorrow, but there’s still a 50% chance of a passing storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The rain chance drops to 30% Friday.

We expect a pattern shift late this week and into the weekend. Winds will start coming from the southeast, and that will keep mornings dry and stronger storms later in the day.