MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another cool night ahead, big warm up coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a breezy and cool start to the work week, we’ve got one more cool night ahead before a big warm up gets started.

With mostly clear skies, a northeast breeze and dry air in place above us, temperatures will cool quickly again overnight. Low temperatures by morning will dip back into the lower 50s with some 40s expected for northern and inland areas.

High pressure across the Southeast will keep our weather very pleasant over the next several days. Temperatures will get warmer and warmer as the wind direction shifts to the east and then eventually to the south over the weekend. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be back in the mid 70s before eventually climbing back into the low 80s later this week.

A front will stall well to our north early next week bringing just a tiny chance of showers on Monday.