MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another cool and sunny December day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A FROST ADVISORY continues until 8am for much of the Tampa Bay area. Temperatures will hover at or just above freezing this morning, and with lighter winds, frost may develop.

Temperatures slowly warm into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. That’s still 10 degrees below average for this time of year. The humidity is quite low, so we will see nothing but sunshine and blue sky.

It cools quickly tonight with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Tomorrow will be sunny and slightly warmer. Highs reach the low 70s, and we make it into the mid 70s Friday.

Humidity increases this weekend, so there is a 10% chance of a stray shower Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will push south Sunday into Monday with the next best rain chance. Models differ on the timing and amount of rain, so stay tuned as we continue to tweak the forecast.

It will not be as cold behind the next front as what we’ve seen the past few days.