MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another cool and sunny day; another front approaches

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ll need to grab the coat again this morning. The day starts out chilly, but we’ll have plenty of sunshine to warm us up. Highs reach the upper 60s, and it should feel pleasant during the afternoon with low humidity.

Clouds increase slightly this evening, so it will not be as chilly tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s, which is close to average for early January.

Thursday is the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy through the day, but there is a 10% chance of a shower after sunset.

A cold front passes early on Friday with a 20% chance of rain. That front brings the cooler air back. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s, but we’re only in the low to mid 60s this weekend.