MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another comfortable day before humidity increases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly to near 90 degrees this afternoon. With low humidity, it should be toasty in the sunshine but nice in the shade. There will be a light breeze from the east as well.

It stays pleasant through the evening with overnight lows in the low 70s. Humidity begins to build tomorrow.

You may notice a few extra clouds, but the rain chance will still be less than 10% on Friday. Highs reach 90 degrees again tomorrow.

Watch for a stray shower or two on Saturday. The rain chance is only 10%, and it may feel a bit muggier as well with highs in the upper 80s. The rain chance goes up to 20% Sunday afternoon.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam is still a major hurricane, but it curves away from the U.S. and stays out at sea. Newly formed, Tropical Storm Victor will also head away from the U.S.

