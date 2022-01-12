MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another cold front keeps it cool for the rest of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s this afternoon. Clouds develop after lunch, and there is just a 10% chance of a shower later this evening.

A weak front approaches tonight, and the rain chance increases to 20% through Thursday morning. Once the front passes, the rain ends, and clouds begin to clear. Cooler air arrives, so highs are expected to stay in the upper 60s with a cool breeze all day Thursday.

Mostly sunny and feeling like winter Friday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It’s still cool on Saturday with highs in the low 70s.

A stronger front brings a 50% chance of rain Sunday. This front will also bring in even cooler air for next week. Highs stay below average in the mid 60s for several days.