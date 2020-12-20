MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another cold front brings more showers, few storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful start to the weekend yesterday, we’ve got another cold front inbound today with rising rain chances.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms could contain some gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Otherwise, high temperatures today will reach the low 70s under partly sunny skies.

Most of the rain will wrap up overnight but a few isolated showers could linger into Monday morning, mainly across areas south of I-4. Slightly cooler and drier air will filter in behind today’s cold front. Even with plenty of sunshine breaking out on Monday, high temperatures will struggle into the middle and upper 60s.

More sunshine is expected into the middle of the holiday week as high temperatures slowly climb back into the mid 70s. A stronger cold front is expected to arrive late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. More showers and storms are likely followed by another significant batch of chilly air into next weekend.

