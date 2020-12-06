MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another cold front approaching, showers and chilly air inbound

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve got some big changes on the horizon tonight. If you were hoping for some warmer weather in what’s a been a chilly December so far, you’re not going to like them.

After a quiet day to wrap up the weekend, we’ve got another cold front approaching tonight.

Scattered showers will develop during the evening and persist overnight and into the morning hours on Monday. The rain will wrap up from north to south tomorrow afternoon as cooler and drier air crashes in behind the cold front. High temperatures Monday will be below average only reaching the upper 60s.

Lots of sunshine is expected for the middle of the week with high pressure building in but temperatures will stay very chilly. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all start out with temperatures in the 40s.

Milder weather will return by the end of the week before another cold front arrives next weekend.