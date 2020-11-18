Max Defender 8 Forecast: Another Chilly Night In The 50s

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight it will be clear and cool with temps falling back into the 50s. Look for lows near 50 degrees in our northern counties. Southern areas will be closer to 60 degrees by Thursday morning.

A chilly start Thursday morning will give way to a beautiful afternoon. Temps will jump back up into the upper 70s Thursday afternoon. Breezy northeast winds will carry some clouds across the state, but it should stay mostly dry.

Friday morning temps will be milder in the low 60s to start the day. Through the day temps will climb to the low 80s with more sunshine and no rain in the forecast.

