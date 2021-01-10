MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Another chilly day before a brief warm-up to start the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are chillier this morning but cloudier skies have kept temperatures from falling to freezing in northern spots.

We’re in the upper 30s along the Nature Coast and low to mid 40s farther south. The clouds will clear out later on this morning and we’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly though with highs near 62°.

Clouds will increase later this evening and we’re in store for another chilly night but it will not be as cold as this morning. Low temperatures Monday morning will be near 49°.

We’ll warm up Monday afternoon to near average with highs at 71°. Tuesday will be another seasonable day with highs in the low 70s but a cold front will swing through Tuesday as well.

There is a low chance for a few showers as the front passes. Another batch of cooler and drier air will arrive behind that front and highs for the rest of the work week will be in the mid-60s.