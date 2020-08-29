Max Defender 8 Forecast: An Onshore Flow Develops This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will drop to near 80 degrees with a few clouds around.

Saturday the rain chances go up to 40%. It looks like the best chance of rain will be after Noon and lingering into the evening. The rain will move from Northwest to Southeast across our area. Highs will be a little cooler near 89 in Tampa.

Sunday an onshore flow develops and temps will stay in the upper 80s with morning clouds around. The storm chance is 40% and the rain will begin early in the day near the coast.

Monday’s rain chance is 40% with a high near 90 degrees.

