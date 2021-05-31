MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Afternoon storms push toward the coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On this Memorial Day, expect mostly clear skies this morning with clouds building by lunchtime. During the afternoon the rain chance increases to 40%.

Storms that develop push toward the Gulf of Mexico. If you’re headed to the beach, be sure to listen for thunder and get inside quickly if you can hear it. Some of the storms will produce torrential rain, gusty winds and even small hail.

When it’s not raining, it will be quite steamy with highs near 90 degrees. The summer weather pattern has begun and will stick around all this week.

Tomorrow’s afternoon rain chance is 30% with highs near 90. We go back to a 40% chance for the rest of the week. Hopefully, the storms eventually bring our fire danger down, and our lawns won’t be quite as brown and crispy.