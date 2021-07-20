MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Afternoon storms push east of I-75

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out dry, but storms start popping up around midday. The coverage of storms increases, and the rain pushes east of I-75 through the afternoon.

When you’re not under a thunderstorm, it will be a hot day with highs in the low 90s and heat index near 100. The rain tapers off after sunset with lows in the upper 80s.

The pattern stays the same tomorrow with a 40% chance of afternoon storms mostly east of I-75. Fewer storms form on Thursday, and the rain chance drops to 30%. Highs stay in the low 90s.

An onshore wind pattern develops late Thursday, and that brings showers onto the coast in the morning on Friday. Overall, the rain chance is 30% Friday, but the rain starts earlier and ends earlier. This onshore wind pattern sticks around for Saturday and Sunday as well.