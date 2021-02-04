MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: After a cold morning, warm-up begins

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is a bitter cold morning with Freeze Warnings in place for Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco counties. Frost Advisories are posted for much of the Tampa Bay area.

Once the sun rises, temperatures start to climb quickly. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s, which is still below average but warmer than the past few days. Expect lots of sunshine and light winds today.

As winds start to come from the south tonight, it will not be as cold with lows in the low 50s. The southerly winds also warm us up quickly tomorrow, and highs finally make it back to the low to mid 70s.

An approaching cold front may spark a shower or two tomorrow, but it should be mostly dry. That front increases rain chances to 40% Saturday with highs in the 70s. We have a 50% rain chance on Super Bowl Sunday. Most of the rain will be in the morning and the afternoon, but we can’t rule out a showers lingering around kickoff.

The front stalls and lifts back north, so next week stays warm in the mid to upper 70s.