MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above normal heat continues; few more storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another scorcher even by August standards. Highs reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values in 103-108 in many spots. Take it easy when you’re outside, and take some breaks out of the heat when you can.

More afternoon and evening storms develop today, so that will give some areas brief relief from the heat. We have a 20% rain chance in the early afternoon, and that increases to 40% chance by the early evening.

The heat goes on into the weekend as well. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the low 90s with 30% chances of afternoon storms.

Some models are hinting at lower rain chances next week, but at this point, we’ll keep the chance at 30% for those afternoon storms to form.

This weekend, we will also keep an eye on Tropical Storm Henri as it heads toward the Northeast.