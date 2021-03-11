MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average warmth through the weekend

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Our stretch of well above average warmth will continue through the weekend but this extended run of gorgeous weather will eventually falter next week.

Look for mostly clear skies overnight with milder low temperatures only falling back to around 60 degrees. High temperatures will surge into the low 80s once again Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Thankfully, humidity levels will stay low into the weekend.

Mostly sunny skies are expected both of the weekend days with temperatures in the lower 80s. Eventually, the ridge of high pressure responsible for this excellent run of weather will start to break down during the early portion of next week. Humidity levels will rise in advance of an approaching front during the middle of next week.

This weak front will arrive later next week bringing the return of some rain chances to the forecast.

