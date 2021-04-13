MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average temps with low humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It may feel just a bit cool early this morning, but temperatures climb quickly into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. The average for this time of year is near 80 degrees, but the low humidity keeps it comfortable especially in the shade.

Expect plenty of blue sky and sunshine today with a light breeze off the Gulf of Mexico. It stays mostly clear this evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be above average and dry with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity begins to increase but not significantly. The next cold front sinks south and brings a few showers late Thursday.

The front lingers across Florida for several days, so small rain chances continue through the weekend. A stronger front may pass through in the early to middle part of next week.

