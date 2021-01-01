MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average temps through Saturday, next cool down arrives Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — Temperatures are warm to start the first day of 2021. Most spots are in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and there are areas of patchy clouds.

Temperatures will warm back into the low 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll stay mostly dry and winds will stay breezy out of the south.

The same warm, humid and mostly dry pattern will persist into Saturday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60.

The next cold front will pass through Sunday with a few showers.

Colder and drier air will usher in behind the showers Sunday night. A cooler and drier pattern will settle in for the beginning of the work week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.