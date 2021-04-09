MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average temps and increasing humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the mid 80s this afternoon. Winds from the south bring up extra humidity, but it should still be a relatively comfortable day.

Just a few passing clouds expected with no rain in the forecast today. Humidity continues to build tomorrow, and highs will be back in the mid 80s. Watch for a stray shower or two late in the day to develop.

The biggest chance for rain comes on Sunday as a cold front arrives. It will keep off and on showers and storms in the forecast throughout the day. The extra clouds and rain keep highs in the upper 70s. Rainfall totals could reach 1-2 inches, which is beneficial in the dry season.

It will be briefly less humid Monday afternoon and Tuesday behind the front.