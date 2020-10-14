MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average temperatures continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another warm and dry day is expected. Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by the afternoon. That’s about five degrees above average.

No rain is in the forecast today, but we could see a few passing clouds. Humidity remains comfortable, but it is certainly not fall-like. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Moisture builds slightly tomorrow, so there is a 10% rain chance. It’s still warm with highs back in the upper 80s. A cold front arrives Friday with a 20% chance of showers.

Unfortunately, it does not look like the front will bring much of a cool-down. Highs will be in the mid 80s this weekend.