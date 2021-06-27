MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average heat, spotty storms to start the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We didn’t have nearly the coverage of showers and thunderstorms Sunday as compared to the last few days. Without the extra cloud cover and rain, high temperatures this afternoon surged into the low and mid 90s.

The last of a few spotty showers and storms will wind down later this evening. Look for partly cloudy skies tonight with mild low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Expect a similar start to the work week on Monday with drier air aloft still limiting the coverage of rain. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected to drift from inland areas to the coast during the afternoon and evening with a 30% rain chance. High temperatures will climb back into the low and mid 90s.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will return by the middle of the week with a better coverage of afternoon showers and storms expected.