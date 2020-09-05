MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average heat, scattered storms for the holiday weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Labor Day Weekend might signal that the end of summer is drawing near – just don’t expect to find it in our extended forecast. Temperatures are still trending well ABOVE average for the holiday weekend.

Expect lots of sunshine into the afternoon with temperatures quickly surging up into the low and mid 90s. A scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms will develop for the late afternoon and evening. The overall rain chance today is 40%.

Sunday will be another similar day before deeper moisture moves in for Labor Day Monday. The holiday with start with sunshine but a better coverage of showers and storms is expected later in the day.

Afternoon rain chances will remain elevated all of next week.