MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average heat continues with afternoon storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. With the humidity, it will feel like 100+ for several hours, so take it easy when you’re outside.

Rain chances increase to 40% this afternoon, and some of the storms will produce brief heavy downpours. Most of the rain ends shortly after sunset.

Friday’s rain chance drops slightly to 30%, and the storms will push toward the east coast in the evening. An onshore wind pattern begins tomorrow. Highs should still be in the low 90s tomorrow afternoon.

The onshore winds bring showers onto the coast early in the day for Saturday and Sunday. The earlier rain keeps highs closer to average, which is 90 degrees.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Laura made landfall in western Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane. It will weaken as it heads north into Arkansas and then track east toward the mid-Atlantic states.