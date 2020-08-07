MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average heat continues through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is a muggy morning, and temperatures climb quickly through the 80s before lunchtime. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, heat index values will be 100-105. Stay hydrated, and take breaks out of the heat when you can.

Spotty storms pop up around midday as the sea breeze develops. Overall, today’s rain chance is 30%, with some of the heavier downpours expected east of I-75 later in the day. Once that rain tapers off after sunset, temperatures slowly fall into the upper 70s overnight.

Highs will be back in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. (Average high for this time of year is 90 degrees.) Scattered downpours are expected each afternoon. The rain chance is 40% through the weekend.

Similar conditions expected to start next work week.