MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average heat continues, rising rain chances late week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a fantastic and significantly warmer day today, we’re looking ahead to more rain chances later this week.

We’ve got a mild night ahead with mostly clear skies and overnight low temperatures in the middle 60s. Expect lots of sunshine throughout the day on Wednesday with high pressure still in place. High temperatures will once again rocket into the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

Most of the day Thursday will stay dry with a weak front approaching from the north. A few showers will eventually be possible by the evening hours, especially across northern spots. This front will stall above us on Friday with a better coverage of showers expected across the Tampa Bay area.

Saturday will be a mostly dry start to the weekend as the front lifts back to the north. Temperatures will surge above average into the mid 80s. Eventually, a stronger front will arrive and stall out Sunday into Monday keeping our rain chances elevated into early next week.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

