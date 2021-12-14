MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average heat continues across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon. (Monday’s high of 86 degrees broke a record for Tampa.)

Some low clouds are possible this morning, and it becomes mostly sunny through the day with a light breeze from the northeast. Overnight lows stay about 10 degrees above average in the mid 60s. Low clouds could develop after midnight again.

The warm days continue with highs in the low 80s Wednesday, and we make it into the mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

A few showers are possible late in the weekend and into early next week. That system may bring temperatures closer to average.