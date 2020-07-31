MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average heat before Isaias nears Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures soar into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. That is above average for this time of year, and when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 100+ for several hours.

Adding to the heat today, there will not be many storms. Rain chance is only 20% this afternoon.

Hurricane Isaias brings rain to south Florida tomorrow, but our forecast remains mostly dry again with only a 20% rain chance. It will be breezy and hot tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s.

Isaias should stay just off Florida’s east coast Sunday, so we remain on the weaker and drier side of the system. Rain chances only increase to 30% Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

Once the storm gets to our north Monday, our weather pattern returns to normal with scattered afternoon and evening storms next week.