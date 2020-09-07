MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average heat and late-day storms for Labor Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Labor Day starts out mostly sunny and mild. The humidity is not excessive, but temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach the low 90s with heat index values 100-105.

A few clouds develop through midday, and storms increase during the afternoon. The rain chance is 50% and most of the storms develop after 3pm. Some of the storms will produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Once the storms taper off tonight, lows will be in the mid 70s.

A similar day is expected tomorrow with sunny skies in the morning and a 50% chance of late-day thunderstorms. Highs will be closer to 90 degrees tomorrow and Wednesday.

Rain chances remain elevated through the end of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression 17 has formed in the central Atlantic, and it should strengthen to Tropical Storm Paulette. Long range models turn it north before getting near the U.S. coast. Another wave coming off Africa has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical system.