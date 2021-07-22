MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average heat and humidity today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Higher humidity expected with a wind flow off the Gulf of Mexico. When temperatures hit 93 this afternoon, it will feel close to 105. Stay hydrated.

The onshore wind pattern also pushes a few showers onto the coast during the morning. It’s about a 20% chance. After midday, the showers that form will be east of I-75. Overall, today’s rain chance is only 30%.

While the weather pattern continues tomorrow with the chance for early coastal showers, the rain chance increases to 40%. It’ll still be quite hot with highs in the low 90s and extra humidity.

The rain chance is 40% Saturday, but it drops slightly to 30% for Sunday. Highs remain in the low 90s.