MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average heat and humidity to start the new work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re tracking a few isolated showers and storms across inland areas on this Mother’s Day evening. These will wind down later tonight with skies turning mostly clear.

Expect a mild and muggy start to the new work week on Monday morning. A few very isolated showers are possible early with an onshore flow off of the Gulf Of Mexico. Isolated showers will drift inland through the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, look for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 90 degrees.

The south breeze will keep our weather hot and humid into the middle part of the week. Eventually, a weak stalling front will bring better afternoon rain chances on Thursday.

Lower humidity is possible by the end of the week and into next weekend but temperatures will remain above average.