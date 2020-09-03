MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average heat and humidity continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today. We hit 90 degrees by midday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be 105+ in many spots, so try to stay hydrated.

The first showers of the day develop around 11am, and the rain chance increases to 30% this afternoon. Most of the rain tapers off after sunset, but a couple of showers may linger.

It could be even hotter tomorrow with many spots hitting the mid 90s. Once again, there will be afternoon storms that pop up, but the rain chance is only 20%.

Highs stay in the low to mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances increase to 30% Saturday and 40% for Sunday. Labor Day looks like a typical summer day with highs near 90 and a 40% chance of storms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Nana made landfall just after midnight in Belize. It will quickly weaken. Omar has weakened to a tropical depression in the open waters of the Atlantic. One tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a 30% chance of developing, but another wave that has just emerged off the coast of Africa now has a 70% chance of becoming our next tropical system.