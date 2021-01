TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be mostly cloudy and milder with temps only falling to around 60 degrees.

Tuesday a weak cold front will pass through and the rain chances will be small. There is a small 10% chance of rain on Tuesday with temps near normal in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be cooler in the 60s with only a 20% chance of rain.