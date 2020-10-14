Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Weak Cold Front Forecast to Move In Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will stay pleasant dropping into the low 70s. It will be mostly clear without any rain.

Thursday temps will reach back up into the upper 80s by Thursday afternoon. There will just be a few clouds around Thursday afternoon. An easterly breeze will bring clouds across the state and there is a small 10% chance of rain in inland spots.

Friday will be another very warm day with highs in the upper 80s ahead of a weak cold front that is forecast to move in Friday night. There is a slim 10% chance of rain mainly in southern spots.

Saturday morning will be very comfortable in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. By the afternoon though temps will return into the mid 80s.